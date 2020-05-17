Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vista Outdoor in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $426.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.89 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $7.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $428.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.25. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 35,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $248,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,792,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,778,000 after buying an additional 119,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,425,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 73,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,319,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,278,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 354,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 48,719 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

