VF (NYSE:VFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

VF (NYSE:VFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

VFC opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average is $77.50. VF has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VFC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

