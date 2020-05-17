VF Corp Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of VF in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for VF’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

NYSE:VFC opened at $51.96 on Friday. VF has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of VF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

