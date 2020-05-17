Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Orange were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,056,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orange by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 301,761 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,886,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,528,000 after purchasing an additional 234,186 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 919,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 194,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 187.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 283,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 184,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORAN. New Street Research upgraded Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank cut Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine cut Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Orange has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Orange stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. Orange SA has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Orange Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

