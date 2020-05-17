Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 861 Shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 126.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Servicemaster Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

SERV opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.83. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.36 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SERV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.36.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,936.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

