Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth $109,337,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,013,000 after acquiring an additional 577,028 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 226.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 563,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,800,000 after acquiring an additional 390,691 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 755.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 418,853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,965,000 after acquiring an additional 369,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,461,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,234,000 after acquiring an additional 302,380 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total transaction of $100,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,527.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 14,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $2,794,404.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,295.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WST stock opened at $214.17 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.04 and a 1-year high of $214.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.08.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.79 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 13.80%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.