Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $281,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Matson Money. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,997,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,496,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,672,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $121.55 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $123.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

