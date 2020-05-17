Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $295,000 in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Icon by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Icon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in Icon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Icon by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its position in Icon by 1.3% in the first quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $157.03 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $178.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.86.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $715.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.83.

Icon Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.