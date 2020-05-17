Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,259,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,498,000 after buying an additional 109,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,744,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,232,000 after buying an additional 750,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,545,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,076,000 after buying an additional 1,053,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,693,000 after buying an additional 934,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,267,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,760,000 after buying an additional 500,448 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.83. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

