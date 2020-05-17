Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,153 FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $281.06 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $310.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $270.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.99.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel Rebecca Stern sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.20, for a total transaction of $1,791,886.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,508 shares of company stock valued at $11,533,127. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.18.

FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

