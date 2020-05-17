Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden Sells 94,370 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 94,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.47, for a total value of $26,751,063.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,435,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $288.69 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $165.23 and a one year high of $288.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.81 and a 200 day moving average of $230.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

