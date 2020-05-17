Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 73.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,236 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $298,080.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $154.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $171.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.91.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 34.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

