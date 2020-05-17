United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBSI. TheStreet downgraded United Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upgraded United Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.63.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $32.85. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $178.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary G. White acquired 1,925 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $55,112.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,383,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.