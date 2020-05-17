Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.9% during the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UN. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus cut their target price on shares of Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.03. Unilever NV has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.4445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

