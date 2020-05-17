UBS Group Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $168.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMP. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.89.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $121.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a twelve month low of $80.01 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $1.53. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,319,497.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 35,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

