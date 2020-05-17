UBS Group Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €117.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €125.00 ($145.35) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €105.61 ($122.80).

Siemens stock opened at €86.14 ($100.16) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €80.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €100.79. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

