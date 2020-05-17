Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $38.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.42.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $60,171,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $584,551,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $271,810,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

