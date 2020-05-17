Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. Sells 8,528 Shares

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 8,528 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.30, for a total value of $2,876,494.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 196,317 shares in the company, valued at $66,217,724.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TYL stock opened at $354.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.87. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $354.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $276.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.78.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

