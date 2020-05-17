Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 29.57 and a quick ratio of 29.57. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $999,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,090,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,240,298 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

