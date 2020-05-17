Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Trivago from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.15 to $1.80 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Trivago from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trivago currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.60.

Get Trivago alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $605.20 million, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.32. Trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Trivago had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $155.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Trivago’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trivago will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trivago by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.