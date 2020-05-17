Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Trigano (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of TGNOF stock opened at $102.30 on Thursday.

About Trigano

Trigano SA designs, manufactures, markets, and sells recreational vehicles and trailers in Europe. It operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. The company offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

