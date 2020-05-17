TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransEnterix Inc. designs, develops and manufactures medical-devices. It offers SPIDER(R) Surgical System, a laparoscopic surgical platform that allows intra-abdominal triangulation procedures to be performed with articulating instruments through a single site. The company is primarily focused on the development and commercialization of SurgiBot, a patient-side minimally invasive surgical robotic system. TransEnterix Inc., formerly known as SafeStitch Medical, Inc., is based in United States. “

Shares of TRXC opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. TransEnterix has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million.

In other news, Director Andrea Biffi bought 151,219 shares of TransEnterix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $187,511.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 199,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,675.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 11.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 618,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 64,425 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TransEnterix by 77.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TransEnterix in the first quarter worth about $45,000.

About TransEnterix

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

