TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC restated a reduce rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of TODS S P A/ADR in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Get TODS S P A/ADR alerts:

Shares of TDPAY opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12. TODS S P A/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Receive News & Ratings for TODS S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TODS S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.