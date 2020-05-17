TMX Group Ltd Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (TSE:X)

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of TMX Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMX Group’s FY2021 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

X has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$129.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$127.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 29.19. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$84.50 and a 1 year high of C$139.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$116.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.45%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

