TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,068 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 745 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,421 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.62.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

