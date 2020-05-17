Timothy Pv Mammen Sells 14,200 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.69, for a total value of $2,182,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,939,993.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ IPGP opened at $146.18 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $166.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average of $133.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.48.
About IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.