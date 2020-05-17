Timothy Pv Mammen Sells 14,200 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.69, for a total value of $2,182,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,939,993.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $146.18 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.04 and a fifty-two week high of $166.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average of $133.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 9.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 652.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,049,000 after acquiring an additional 912,463 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,076,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 524,081 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,264,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 22.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,395,000 after acquiring an additional 266,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,362,000 after buying an additional 262,257 shares during the period. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.48.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

