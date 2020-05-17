Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Seaport Global Securities cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $314.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.99.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The company had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $9,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,965,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,347,143 shares of company stock worth $34,624,239 over the last three months. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tellurian by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. 16.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.