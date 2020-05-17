Tecnoglass Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecnoglass in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.92 million. Tecnoglass had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 16.42%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

TGLS opened at $3.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $167.41 million, a P/E ratio of -116.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 12.7% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 287,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,265 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 28.2% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 175,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 40.4% during the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 146,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 42,029 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tecnoglass by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 63,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

