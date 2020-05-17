TCF National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

TCF National Bank decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 600,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 39.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 24,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 27.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,118,627 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $277,107,000 after buying an additional 1,092,490 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,029,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $431,412,000 after buying an additional 256,125 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.30. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

