TCF National Bank Acquires 1,291 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.1% of TCF National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $109.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.67.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.