Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of SYIEF opened at $98.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average of $99.05. Symrise has a 52-week low of $74.35 and a 52-week high of $107.40.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

