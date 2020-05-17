Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) – Barrington Research cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Sykes Enterprises in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYKE. Sidoti raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sykes Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.33.

NASDAQ SYKE opened at $24.13 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $411.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director W. Mark Watson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,991 shares in the company, valued at $156,365.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,390,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 70,523 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 73,024 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 968,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 199,835 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $33,994,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 8.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Company Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

