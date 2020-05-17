SunTrust Banks Weighs in on American Vanguard Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AVD)

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Vanguard in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s FY2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.05 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

AVD stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 794,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 42,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

