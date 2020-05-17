Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sunesis Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for oncology and other serious diseases. It has built a broad product candidate portfolio through internal discovery and in-licensing of novel cancer therapeutics. It is advancing its product candidates through in-house research and development efforts and strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen restated a hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $0.67.

Shares of SNSS stock opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.77. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.25.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 5,938,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,302 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,038 shares during the period. 50.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

