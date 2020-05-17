Summit Industrial Income REIT Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:SMU)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$46.51 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 26th.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

