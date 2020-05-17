Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Shares Purchased by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Store Capital by 516.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Store Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,722.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 26,485 shares of company stock valued at $711,892 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STOR stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Store Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.41 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

