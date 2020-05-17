StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on StoneCo from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.82.

StoneCo stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.19 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. increased its position in StoneCo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 51,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

