Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

Steven Madden stock opened at $20.23 on Friday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

