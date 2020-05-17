South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSB. ValuEngine downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson downgraded South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on South State from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

SSB stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. South State has a twelve month low of $40.42 and a twelve month high of $88.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.52). South State had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that South State will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert H. Demere, Jr. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $177,810.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,086,840.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of South State by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of South State by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of South State by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 788.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 189,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

