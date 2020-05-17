Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) versus ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) Head to Head Survey

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) and ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Societe Generale and ST BK CORP/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Societe Generale 0 3 3 0 2.50 ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Societe Generale and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Societe Generale $27.63 billion 0.39 $3.64 billion $0.92 2.78 ST BK CORP/SH SH $33.94 million 3.65 $7.82 million N/A N/A

Societe Generale has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Dividends

Societe Generale pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Societe Generale pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Societe Generale shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Societe Generale has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Societe Generale and ST BK CORP/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Societe Generale 9.50% 4.29% 0.21% ST BK CORP/SH SH 23.04% 12.25% 1.28%

Societe Generale Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa. It also provides life, retirement savings scheme, personal protection, group retirement, dependence, annuity, auto and home, personal accident, school, and other insurance products; vehicle leasing and fleet management services; and vendor and equipment finance services. In addition, the company assists corporates, financial institutions, public sector institutions, and family offices in terms of investments, strategic advisory, capital raising, and capital structure optimization; and offers structured finance, and investment and risk management solutions. Further, it provides access to market through solutions equities, fixed income and currencies, commodities, and alternative investments; private banking services, including asset allocation, portfolio management, funds, markets, and wealth management solutions to high net worth individuals; and asset management solutions. Additionally, the company offers securities services, such as clearing, custody and trustee, liquidity management, fund administration and asset servicing, fund distribution, and global issuer services. Société Générale Société anonyme was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. engages in the provision of deposit and loan products through its subsidiary. It offers its products to individuals, businesses and professionals throughout Arizona. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, AZ.

