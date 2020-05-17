Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Holdings Lowered by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,428 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 54,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $51.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $176.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.98 per share, with a total value of $589,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Simon bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.