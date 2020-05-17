Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 358.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47,766 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.05% of Shopify worth $25,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 102.5% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify stock opened at $767.00 on Friday. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $262.17 and a fifty-two week high of $774.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -661.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.85.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Shopify from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $616.52.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

