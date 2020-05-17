Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ServiceSource provides a suite of cloud applications for service revenue management. The Company provides end-to-end management and optimization of the service contract renewals process, including data management, quoting, selling and service revenue business intelligence. Its solution is based on the proprietary Service Revenue Intelligence Platform, a data warehouse that incorporates transactional, analytical and industry data gathered from over two million service renewal transactions. The Company’s offering finds its application in all industries. ServiceSource is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

SREV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Servicesource International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Servicesource International from $1.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

SREV opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. Servicesource International has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Servicesource International had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $50.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Servicesource International will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Moore bought 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $102,343.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 917,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,137.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 728,934 shares of company stock worth $846,382. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Servicesource International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Servicesource International by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 680,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Servicesource International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Servicesource International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,128,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after buying an additional 94,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Servicesource International in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

