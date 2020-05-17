Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.22. Sequential Brands Group shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 1,861,000 shares trading hands.

The textile maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter. Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 141.11% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sequential Brands Group stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Sequential Brands Group worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 29.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $16.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

About Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

