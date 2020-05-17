SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SciPlay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.30 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SciPlay from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SCPL opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SciPlay news, CEO Joshua J. Wilson purchased 5,000 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $44,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the fourth quarter valued at about $876,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.