Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,265,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,973,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.88% of Schlumberger worth $165,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78,711 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 210,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

