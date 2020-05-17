Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,828 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Schlumberger worth $33,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,963,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $963,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 136,991.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a P/E/G ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. Schlumberger Limited. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,622.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schlumberger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.87.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

