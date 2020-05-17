Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SGMO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $94,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $824,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

