RWE (FRA:RWE) Given a €27.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €27.00 ($31.40) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. RWE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €28.96 ($33.67).

Get RWE alerts:

RWE stock opened at €27.46 ($31.93) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.60. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.