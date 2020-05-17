Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,120 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 331,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63,120 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.0% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $383,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 52.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,094,000 after buying an additional 220,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,373.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,245.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,326.15. The company has a market cap of $937.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

